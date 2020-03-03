Ron Bohning Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/DlraaYoA28 https://t.co/usoNs3LOEO 34 minutes ago Brock S Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/qbZRM6LY40 via @ESPN App https://t.co/zf7Qp8Jnzg 37 minutes ago CRod210 Ok why not Becky ? This would been a great chance for her Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/qdKdhUPJMi 49 minutes ago Dizzed.com Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/QmmhUQJ2AK 50 minutes ago Sports News Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/hLNlSBcQh1 52 minutes ago Janice Hough Okay, change from politics. I love Gregg Popovich, and Tim Duncan. But why not @beckyhammon? Fundamental choice: D… https://t.co/ytxxoTHcXV 54 minutes ago RC Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/pPGnqNNz4Q So......why not Becky Hammon? She may no… https://t.co/n8e8ddnmLn 57 minutes ago Trancemouse Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich https://t.co/GvllXuG6p5 via @ESPN App https://t.co/U04bsIQACw 58 minutes ago