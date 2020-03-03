Global  

Fundamental choice: Duncan fills in for Popovich

ESPN Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tim Duncan, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Spurs and has been an assistant coach since July 2019, will replace Gregg Popovich as the team's head coach for Tuesday's game.
Spurs coach Popovich misses game vs Hornets; Duncan fills in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because he is away to attend to personal...
Seattle Times

