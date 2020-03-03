Global  

Selection Sunday 2020: March Madness Selection Show on CBS will reveal NCAA Tournament bracket

CBS Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
March Madness will reach a fever pitch when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed March 15 on CBS
 It's time to brush up on everything that went down this college basketball season, because March Madness is approaching and you need to fill out your bracket. Katie Johnston reports.

Daylight Saving Time Is Coming: Clocks 'Spring Ahead' Sunday [Video]Daylight Saving Time Is Coming: Clocks 'Spring Ahead' Sunday

In a sleep deprived nation, we are about to lose a little more this weekend thanks to the arrival of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 8. Katie Johnston reports.

Two CO Teams Could Be In NCAA March Madness [Video]Two CO Teams Could Be In NCAA March Madness

Two CO Teams Could Be In NCAA March Madness

CBS will stick with popular brackets-first format for NCAA tournament Selection Sunday show

CBS will stick with the popular format it used for last year's NCAA tournament Selection Sunday show and lead with the teams announced in brackets.
USATODAY.com

Five middling NCAA tournament teams that are equipped for a Sweet 16 run in March Madness

When filling out an NCAA tournament bracket, winning your March Madness pool rests on which picks can make it to the tournament's Sweet 16.
USATODAY.com

Cody Officially 1 week from Selection Sunday! Let the March Madness begin!🐤🔴🔵🏀🤘✊ #KUBball #MarchMadness #RockChalkJayhawk 22 minutes ago

Jared D. RT @mattstdream: Reminder: Selection Sunday is one week away. March Madness is in the air. 37 minutes ago

Matt St. Jean Reminder: Selection Sunday is one week away. March Madness is in the air. 42 minutes ago

97.1 The Ticket Selection Sunday is one week away. What was your favorite March Madness moment of the last decade? https://t.co/BZnTUUxlZO 51 minutes ago

Sports News Selection Sunday 2020: March Madness Selection Show on CBS will reveal NCAA Tournament bracket, field of 68 https://t.co/iQojFKLXas 1 hour ago

JoeLo @adamseiko2 Don’t be bummed... We love you guys and support you all no matter what! This was a special season and I… https://t.co/zBS7qFCoOM 1 hour ago

VegasCrusher RT @TheUnitSports: 🚨DONT MISS OUT🚨 RT this tweet and DM for free play Full card available for just $10 via DM or link Week of plays (thr… 2 hours ago

VegasCrusher RT @TheUnitSports: March Madness packages are HALF OFF today only 💰💰 just $75 Get the next week through Selection Sunday for only $30 👀 H… 2 hours ago

