Tim Duncan to coach Spurs on Tuesday with Gregg Popovich out for personal reasons

CBS Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Duncan gets the nod here despite Becky Hammon having a longer tenure on the coaching staff
Spurs coach Popovich misses game vs Hornets; Duncan fills in

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will not coach Tuesday night's game against the Hornets
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesESPN

