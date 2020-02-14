Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule

NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NHL general managers voted Tuesday to make a slight tweak to simplify the offside rule, and will make a recommendation to the competition committee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

We need to talk openly about mental health - That's The Tea [Video]We need to talk openly about mental health - That's The Tea

Nicole is joined for this week's episode of That's The Tea by presenter Abbie McCarthy, broadcaster & The Offside Rule Podcast Co-Founder Kait Borsay and Debra Nelson of Football Beyond Borders.With..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 30:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_jameslester

Jim Zwick NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule | CBC Sports #FPLCommunity #FPL https://t.co/DSMfgERSqR 22 minutes ago

L16lZadorov

Zadorov l16l RT @hockeynight: 'We're taking down good hockey goals because the guy's toe is slightly off the ice' said Kris King, the league's senior vi… 36 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/h1IjR89Ydo https://t.co/H3VqQiCD3h 3 hours ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/YMKGVVgtC4 #news 4 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/tUUcXLUPE1 https://t.co/0lMJQSAUyo 4 hours ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/1DACHCTCsK https://t.co/hp6ZFcDNL6 4 hours ago

LonzoBa09884157

Lonzo Ball NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/rzKsO2slOZ 4 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/UEx5XSZxOk 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.