Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There has been a lot of talk about the future of Victor Wanyama. The Kenyan has been linked with a move to Belgium, following numerous injuries that have harmed his time at Tottenham Hotspur, but in the end, that was not the move he made. Instead, he opted for going across the pond and joining […]



The post Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for a move to MLS appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

