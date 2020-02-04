Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for a move to MLS

Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for a move to MLS

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
There has been a lot of talk about the future of Victor Wanyama. The Kenyan has been linked with a move to Belgium, following numerous injuries that have harmed his time at Tottenham Hotspur, but in the end, that was not the move he made. Instead, he opted for going across the pond and joining […]

The post Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for a move to MLS appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russian polar bear has been unveiled at a Yorkshire wildlife park [Video]Russian polar bear has been unveiled at a Yorkshire wildlife park

England's only polar bear colony got a new arrival today - in the form of a 12-year-old male weighing half a ton.Rasputin the Russian bear had to leave his former home in the south of France after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING Tottenham confirm Victor Wanyama exit with midfielder joining Montreal Impact

BREAKING Tottenham confirm Victor Wanyama exit with midfielder joining Montreal ImpactTottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is leaving the club with the Kenyan midfielder joining MLS outfit Montreal Impact
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.londonCBC.ca

Tweets about this

etooo254

Jotham Mumina 🇰🇪 RT @ntvkenya: Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Thierry Henry-led Montreal Impact. https://t.co/ilg42RTIWJ 31 minutes ago

ntvkenya

NTV Kenya Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Thierry Henry-led Montreal Impact. https://t.co/ilg42RTIWJ 1 hour ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact https://t.co/79vsjwWURi https://t.co/hnhmm0XXOM 1 hour ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact https://t.co/QbdfDSoxY6 1 hour ago

snb188

SportsNews & Betting Victor Wanyama's Tottenham career has come to an end, with the midfielder opting to join Thierry Henry at Montreal… https://t.co/KPF47Q9Fmv 1 hour ago

MoThg1999

Michael Wilford Impact to Sign Victor Wanyama: Tottenham confirm agreement to send Kenyan midfielder to Montreal https://t.co/L9gFQ0h5g6 2 hours ago

perseusperseid

Perseus Good luck Vic👍 Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact | London Evening Standard https://t.co/rllGsC62lK 2 hours ago

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact https://t.co/yiOVN3Kiee #THFC #COYS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.