Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus live: Argentina confirms first case

Coronavirus live: Argentina confirms first case

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 after more people died at its epicentre in China, as cases soared around the world. Stay with TOI for the latest developments
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC 02:17

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Investigating Possible Case Of Coronavirus In Philadelphia [Video]Health Officials Investigating Possible Case Of Coronavirus In Philadelphia

Still, the Health Department says the risk of infection for the average Philadelphian is very low.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published

Public health agencies adapting to coronavirus outbreaks in US [Video]Public health agencies adapting to coronavirus outbreaks in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Oregon's first coronavirus case on Tuesday.

Credit: KEZIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

New coronavirus reaches Latin America, first case in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide when Brazil’s government announced that a...
Seattle Times

New coronavirus reaches Latin America, first case in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide when Brazil's government announced that a...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Coronavirus Live: Argentina confirms first case https://t.co/WgxhkG6dKm https://t.co/1Dp9atfKpP 21 minutes ago

Titi_Kabongo

Titi Kabongo³ RT @MobilePunch: Argentina confirms first coronavirus case https://t.co/YHY5aYNQq8 Follow our live updates on Coronavirus >>>> https://t.c… 6 hours ago

MobilePunch

The Punch Newspapers Argentina confirms first coronavirus case https://t.co/YHY5aYNQq8 Follow our live updates on Coronavirus >>>> https://t.co/8gcD37IZoD 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.