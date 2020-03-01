Global  

COVID-19 | Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

Hindu Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Around 150 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain, while some 100 health workers in the Basque region have been isolated in their homes after coming into contact with people carrying the virus
News video: Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus

Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus 01:35

 Ecuador on Saturday (February 29th) confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus. The 70-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Spain and arrived in Ecuador about 15 days ago. The patient has been isolated for treatment in a specialist unit. This clip shows...

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s [Video]First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s

A state health official reported a patient infected with the coronavirus died in Washington state. According to CNN, this is the first death caused by the virus to occur in the U.S. A health office..

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger? Doesn’t the flu kill more people? As the United States recorded its first coronavirus death Saturday — and...
Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

A man in the Spanish region of Valencia has died from coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.
247 News TODAY The first #coronavirus death in #Spain has been confirmed, the Reuters news agency reports, citing a Valencian health official. #Covid_19 4 hours ago

Roxann Minerals ✍🏼 RT @COVID19Update: #coronavirus Portugal 🇵🇹 The First Two case of #COVID19 confirmed in #Portugal, the Infected men returned one from It… 2 days ago

CoronaVirus Updates🦠 #coronavirus Portugal 🇵🇹 The First Two case of #COVID19 confirmed in #Portugal, the Infected men returned one fr… https://t.co/fuSMO4Hs2f 2 days ago

C. JoyBell C. RT @Damon_Gang: COVID-19 Update Italian cases jump 50% Iran infections nearly double; cases in Spain jump South Korea infections climb 586… 2 days ago

Damon Gang COVID-19 Update Italian cases jump 50% Iran infections nearly double; cases in Spain jump South Korea infections cl… https://t.co/aBVUkK4Hew 2 days ago

happyb RT @OrelFargas: The latest on the COVID-19 epidemic: - Qatar reports its first case. - 219 new cases in South Korea (813 new cases in tota… 4 days ago

Orel Fargas The latest on the COVID-19 epidemic: - Qatar reports its first case. - 219 new cases in South Korea (813 new cases… https://t.co/3y8PCzGYyx 4 days ago

Akrati Saxena RT @GertvanderHoek: Spain reports first locally transmitted #coronavirus case, national tally rises to 17. https://t.co/jB4qQVZGvN #SARSC… 4 days ago

