Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Fed Cup: Ankita, Rutuja suffer defeats; India lose 0-2 to China

Fed Cup: Ankita, Rutuja suffer defeats; India lose 0-2 to China

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Putting up a gutsy show, Ankita Raina gave a scare to world number 29 Qiang Wang after Rutuja Bhosale suffered defeat in the first singles as India lost the Fed Cup tie against China after conceding an unassailable 0-2 lead, here on Tuesday. Rutuja fought her heart out before losing 4-6 2-6 to world number 35 Shuai Zhang in the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sania Mirza returns to Team India for Fed Cup

Ankita Raina's red-hot form and Sania Mirza's assuring presence will give India a much better shot at the Play-offs place when the six-team Fed Cup competition...
Mid-Day

Women's T20 World Cup: India narrowly beat New Zealand despite Amelia Kerr's late heroics

India defeat New Zealand by three runs despite Amelia Kerr's late heroics in their Women's T20 World Cup group stage match in Melbourne.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.