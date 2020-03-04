FA Cup: Mikel Arteta gamble pays off as Arsenal win eases Euro woes

Mikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round but insisted he had no choice because some of his stars were still shell-shocked after their Europa League exit. Arteta's side reached the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos



