FA Cup: Mikel Arteta gamble pays off as Arsenal win eases Euro woes

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
FA Cup: Mikel Arteta gamble pays off as Arsenal win eases Euro woesMikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round but insisted he had no choice because some of his stars were still shell-shocked after their Europa League exit. Arteta's side reached the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos...
News video: Mikel Arteta BUST-UP With Arsenal Star! | Transfer Talk

Mikel Arteta BUST-UP With Arsenal Star! | Transfer Talk 08:12

 News has emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fallen out with young prospect Matteo Guendouzi after their winter break and was dropped from the Newcastle United matchday squad! But will he leave the Emirates?!

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Arsenal: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle [Video]Arsenal: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference ahead of the team's Premier League game against Manchester City on March 11. Midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after..

Bernd Leno discloses Mikel Arteta message after Arsenal win

Arsenal put themselves in contention to push for a spot in next season's Champions League by beating West Ham on Saturday, but Mikel Arteta wants to see more...
Daily Star

Mikel Arteta admits he’s thrilled by new Arsenal signing after 1-0 win over West Ham

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he has been thrilled by Pablo Mari’s start to life at Arsenal after he helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win...
The Sport Review

