Women's WT20: India face England; SA take on Australia in semi-finals
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
India will take on England in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here.
The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving...
