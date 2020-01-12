Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's WT20: India face England; SA take on Australia in semi-finals

Women's WT20: India face England; SA take on Australia in semi-finals

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
India will take on England in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies here.

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup [Video]Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:53Published

INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News [Video]INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News

The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21. Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India face England, Australia play South Africa on ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinals

India face 2009 winner England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5, 2020) with four-time champion Australia taking on...
Zee News

Women's WT20: We have got better as a team, says Taniya Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.