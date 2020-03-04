Global  

Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad top contenders for chief selector post

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former India teammates Sunil Joshi and Venkatesh Prasad have emerged the top contenders to replace MSK Prasad as chairman of the national selection committee.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, which met for the first time on Tuesday, shortlisted L Sivaramakrishnan, Joshi...
