Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad top contenders for chief selector post Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Former India teammates Sunil Joshi and Venkatesh Prasad have emerged the top contenders to replace MSK Prasad as chairman of the national selection committee.



The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, which met for the first time on Tuesday, shortlisted L Sivaramakrishnan, Joshi... 👓 View full article

