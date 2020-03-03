Global  

Basketball: Shaquille O'Neal forced to reveal hairline after losing bet with Dwyane Wade

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Basketball: Shaquille O'Neal forced to reveal hairline after losing bet with Dwyane WadeNever change, Shaq. Well, maybe get your head shaved again soon. But apart from that, never change.Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal debuted a new look on TNT on Wednesday after losing a bet against former Miami Heat teammate...
