New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk leaves ice after taking skate to the face

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen fell and his skate came up and appeared to hit New York Islanders defenseman Boychuk in the face under his visor.
News video: New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights 02:37

 Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens, 03/03/2020

Concern mounts as Boychuk takes skate to face in Canadiens' victory over Islanders

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist in Montreal's three-goal first period, and the Canadiens went on to a 6-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Anders Lee scores twice, Islanders beat Sharks 4-1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Lee scored twice, Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves and the New York Islanders won their second straight at Nassau Coliseum, beating...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS 2

