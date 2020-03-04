Islanders' Johnny Boychuk suffers 'pretty scary' injury after taking opponent's skate to the face

13-year veteran becomes third player in past two months to endure a skate-related injury

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk leaves ice after taking skate to the face Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen fell and his skate came up and appeared to hit New York Islanders defenseman Boychuk in the face under his visor.

USATODAY.com 15 hours ago





Tweets about this