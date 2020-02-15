Global  

Kyle Connor powers Jets past Sabres in Winnipeg's pursuit of wild card

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Forward Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.
