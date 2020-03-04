Global  

Jude, UNC Asheville beat Campbell 72-68 in Big South tourney

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Coty Jude registered 19 points as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Campbell 72-68 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Coty Jude registered 19 points as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Campbell 72-68 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

