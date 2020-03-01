Global  

Former Arsenal star delights in Liverpool FC’s loss to Watford

The Sport Review Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Gilberto Silva has revealed his delight at seeing Liverpool FC’s long unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend. Liverpool FC were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night as their 44-game unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt halt. The run came within just five games of Arsenal’s […]

Former Arsenal star delights in Liverpool FC's loss to Watford
News video: Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford

Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford 01:33

 Klopp remains upbeat after Liverpool's unbeaten streak ends with stunning 3-0 loss to Watford

