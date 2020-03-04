Global  

Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1
DALLAS (AP) — Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on...
