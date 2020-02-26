Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs 👓 View full article

