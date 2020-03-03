Covid-19 live: 15 test positive at ITBP facility; PM to skip 'Holi Milan'

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Delhi govt was taking all possible steps to keep the city safe. Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, including 19 govt-run and 6 private hospitals. Over 3.5-lakh N95 masks were being arranged. There are over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients. PM Modi discussed the issue of Covid-19 management in Delhi with CM Arvind Kejriwal.


