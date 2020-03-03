Global  

Covid-19 live: 15 test positive at ITBP facility; PM to skip 'Holi Milan'

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The Delhi govt was taking all possible steps to keep the city safe. Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, including 19 govt-run and 6 private hospitals. Over 3.5-lakh N95 masks were being arranged. There are over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients. PM Modi discussed the issue of Covid-19 management in Delhi with CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Covid-19 live: PM Modi to skip Holi Milan programme

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 after more people died at its epicentre in China, as cases soared around the world....
IndiaTimes

