Shafali becomes World No. 1 T20I batswoman

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Teenage Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma on Wednesday rose to the top spot in the ICC women's T20 International rankings, riding on her stellar run at the ongoing World Cup. Verma's explosive batting at the top of the order saw her score 161 runs in four innings, including knocks of 47 and 46 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. 👓 View full article

