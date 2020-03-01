Global  

Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight winEvander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Sharks 3/03/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Sharks 3/03/2020

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the San Jose Sharks

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Maple Leafs 2/29/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Maple Leafs 2/29/2020

Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs' California road trip begins with thud after win streak halted by Sharks

Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on...
San Jose hosts Minnesota after Kane's 2-goal game

San Jose hosts the Minnesota Wild after Evander Kane scored two goals in the Sharks' 5-2 win against the Maple Leafs
