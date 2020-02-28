Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Stefan Noesen got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kane added an insurance tally 50 seconds later […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Maple Leafs 2/29/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Maple Leafs 2/29/2020

Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Toronto Maple Leafs

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/27/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight winEvander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs
FOX Sports

Sharks to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to Auston Matthews when they face the San Jose Sharks
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win https://t.co/NAVkI4NZpB https://t.co/9XqlovSnAi 10 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Evander Kane scored two goals to give the #SJSharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2… https://t.co/1kxPc2VQl4 21 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win https://t.co/ZbIfDDuTrx #nhl https://t.co/fhwlPixPDu 32 minutes ago

sports623

sports623 Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win – National Hockey League News https://t.co/js7wNzLrWf #nhl… https://t.co/3hEEiiBduz 36 minutes ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets Sharks beat Maple Leafs for third straight victory https://t.co/6cr8yEtzmT 41 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win https://t.co/KiAzFjCg6O 41 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/UYg4qRZ9Z2 https://t.co/0g2b4AMjGG 44 minutes ago

Bonespinpin

Brennan RT @Sportsnet: Evander Kane scored two goals to give the @SanJoseSharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 vic… 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.