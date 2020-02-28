Sharks beat Maple Leafs 5-2 for 3rd straight win

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane scored two goals to give the San Jose Sharks their first three-game winning streak since November with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Stefan Noesen got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Kane added an insurance tally 50 seconds later […]


