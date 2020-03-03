Billy Gilmour: Chelsea's Scottish teenager 'incredible' in Liverpool win

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Frank Lampard called him incredible. Alan Shearer said he "bossed it" and Jermaine Jenas named him man of the match - Scottish teenager Billy Gilmour made an impression in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Liverpool. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool 00:54 Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier League champions elect, the 18-year-old rightly named man of the match in just his second Blues start...