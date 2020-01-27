ThatGuyMurphTV @RyanBorja They had more assets to use in the first place and Paul George was considered a more valuable player tha… https://t.co/WXKpuRsQya 1 day ago

BASKETBALL 23🏀 Paul George is still 'a work in progress' https://t.co/0iFjGO6bbu https://t.co/kWtwUVymiV 2 days ago

BASKETBALL 23🏀 Paul George is still 'a work in progress' https://t.co/0iFjGO6bbu https://t.co/wpA1ALgdFt 2 days ago

Ernst Nordholt Paul George still a 'work in progress' as he navigates through injury-riddled season - https://t.co/3XvZBdPN7L #GoogleAlerts 3 days ago

Ashish Mathur RT @ClipperNationCP: Paul George still a 'work in progress' as he navigates through injury-riddled season #Clippers https://t.co/mzRxZtt4IO 4 days ago

天使的泪 Paul George is still 'a work in progress' https://t.co/lIBoMEdoBW https://t.co/VaQihusYTL 4 days ago

Hoop Ball Clippers RT @HoopBallFantasy: Paul George still 'a work in progress' https://t.co/DAYsX1Ihmv 4 days ago