Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham send Victor Wanyama message as he makes free move to MLS

Tottenham send Victor Wanyama message as he makes free move to MLS

Team Talk Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Tottenham have thanked Victor Wanyama for the memories after the Kenyan was allowed to move to Canada on a free transfer.

The post Tottenham send Victor Wanyama message as he makes free move to MLS appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING Tottenham confirm Victor Wanyama exit with midfielder joining Montreal Impact

BREAKING Tottenham confirm Victor Wanyama exit with midfielder joining Montreal ImpactTottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is leaving the club with the Kenyan midfielder joining MLS outfit Montreal Impact
Daily Star

Impact make splash by signing Tottenham's Victor Wanyama as designated player

The Montreal Impact have signed midfielder Victor Wanyama as a designated player from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.