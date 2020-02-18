Global  

Delph, Bolasie & Calvert-Lewin reply to Mason Holgate's Instagram post about new contract

Loads of Mason Holgate's Everton teammates have responded on Instagram after the defender posted having signed a new five-year contract with the Toffees.
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Everton defender Mason Holgate signs new five-year deal at Goodison Park following superb form under Carlo Ancelotti

Everton defender Mason Holgate has put pen to paper on a a new long-term contract at Goodison Park. The English centre-back has been a commanding presence at the...
Everton star deals Man City blow after penning new five-year deal

Defender Mason Holgate has signed a new five-year contract with Everton, the Premier League side have announced. The post Everton star deals Man City blow...
