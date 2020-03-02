Global  

Alan Shearer hammers Ross Barkley despite key role in Chelsea FA Cup win over Liverpool

Football.london Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Alan Shearer hammers Ross Barkley despite key role in Chelsea FA Cup win over LiverpoolRoss Barkley scored an impressive goal for Chelsea in their victory over Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup but Alan Shearer has some tough words for the playmaker
News video: Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool 00:54

 Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier League champions elect, the 18-year-old rightly named man of the match in just his second Blues start...

