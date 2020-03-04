Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Williams reserve driver Aitken joins Albert Park S5000 field

Williams reserve driver Aitken joins Albert Park S5000 field

Autosport Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will join a star-studded field for the S5000 support races at next week's Australian Grand Prix
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rs200077

The Bear 🐻 RT @speedcafe: Ex-Formula 1 drivers @rubarrichello and @OfficialFisico have tested @S5000AU alongside Williams reserve driver @JaitkenRacer… 3 days ago

speedcafe

Speedcafe.com Ex-Formula 1 drivers @rubarrichello and @OfficialFisico have tested @S5000AU alongside Williams reserve driver… https://t.co/kwlGJ6r6h1 3 days ago

highway_f1

Highway F1 Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken to race S5000 at Aus Grand Prix https://t.co/QeXBvlNuvi 1 week ago

f1fanview

f1fanview RT @F1Coffee: Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will join former F1 drivers Rubens Barrichello and Giancarlo Fisichella in the Australian… 1 week ago

F1Coffee

F1 and Coffee🏎🎤🇺🇸 Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken will join former F1 drivers Rubens Barrichello and Giancarlo Fisichella in the… https://t.co/7lc4RDorto 1 week ago

golic_2004

Tim (aka Shock Ninja) RT @Motorsport: Williams reserve driver @JaitkenRacer will take part in the opening round of S5000 series on Australian GP support bill. h… 1 week ago

jonestly_

zɐʇ RT @FormulaScout: .@JaitkenRacer will go up against former #F1 stars in the #AustralianGP's S5000 support races during his first weekend as… 1 week ago

v_alexiadis

Vassilis Alexiadis RT @S5000AU: Formula 2 star and .@WilliamsRacing test and reserve driver @JaitkenRacer will race S5000 at Albert Park next weekend. NEWS… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.