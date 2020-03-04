Sport24.co.za | Glitzy IPL slashes prize money in cost-cutting drive Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India's cricket board has slashed the prize money by half for the winners and runners-up of this year's IPL, the world's most popular T20 league. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlR7ICT | Glitzy IPL slashes prize money in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/KRSxaizeBh #cricketthingsSA 31 minutes ago Sport24 Glitzy IPL slashes prize money in cost-cutting drive https://t.co/4fF88nLFCq https://t.co/gKod83dTZt 34 minutes ago