Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Kings

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Los Angeles Kings



Recent related videos from verified sources Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally Credit: NHL Duration: 03:38Published on January 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Sharks to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to Auston Matthews when they face the San Jose Sharks

FOX Sports 4 days ago



Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2 TORONTO (AP) — Martin Marincin scored a rare goal to put Toronto ahead in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



