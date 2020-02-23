|
San Jose hosts Minnesota after Kane's 2-goal game
|
|
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
San Jose hosts the Minnesota Wild after Evander Kane scored two goals in the Sharks' 5-2 win against the Maple Leafs
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Sharks hand Penguins 6th straight loss, 5-0SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 30 saves in his 24th career shutout and the San Jose Sharks sent the...
Seattle Times
Couture scores in OT as Sharks top Devils 3-2SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday...
Seattle Times
Tweets about this