Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > San Jose hosts Minnesota after Kane's 2-goal game

San Jose hosts Minnesota after Kane's 2-goal game

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
San Jose hosts the Minnesota Wild after Evander Kane scored two goals in the Sharks' 5-2 win against the Maple Leafs
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights [Video]New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks, 02/23/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks, 02/22/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sharks hand Penguins 6th straight loss, 5-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 30 saves in his 24th career shutout and the San Jose Sharks sent the...
Seattle Times

Couture scores in OT as Sharks top Devils 3-2

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News San Jose hosts Minnesota after Kane's 2-goal game https://t.co/xUo5zor9sQ 43 minutes ago

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS San Jose hosts Minnesota after Kane's 2-goal game https://t.co/vlQOpgZEH7 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.