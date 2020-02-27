Global  

Shafali Verma Number 1 in ICC Women’s T20I Batswomen rankings, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone top bowler

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Shafali Verma, the 16-year-old explosive India opener, and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone have not only made their mark in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 but are also ranked Number 1 in the batswomen and bowlers ranking issued by the world cricket body on Wednesday (March 4, 2020). Shafali Verma and Sophie Ecclestone will be playing in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia when India and England face off.
 England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Teen sensation Shafali Verma rises to top in ICC women’s T20 rankings

Verma and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone will go into the semifinals of the event as the top ranked batter and bowler respectively
Women's T20 World Cup: England spinner Sophie Ecclestone 'thrives on pressure'

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone says pressure "brings out the best in me" after she helped England reach the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.
