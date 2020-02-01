Should Jordan Pickford still be England number one?

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As an Everton fan, I watch England number one Jordan Pickford week-in and week-out. In my humble opinion, the former Sunderland ‘keeper should no longer be England’s first-choice goalkeeper, especially with Euro 2020 on the horizon. This may seem to be a harsh judgement on Pickford, but it comes out of frustration. Always prone to […]



The post Should Jordan Pickford still be England number one? appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published Who should be England's goalkeeper at Euro 2020? 03:26 Speaking on The Debate, former England goalkeeper Rob Green and Lianna Sanderson share their thoughts on whether Jordan Pickford will retain his place as England's number 1 after competition from Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.