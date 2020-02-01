Global  

Should Jordan Pickford still be England number one?

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
As an Everton fan, I watch England number one Jordan Pickford week-in and week-out. In my humble opinion, the former Sunderland ‘keeper should no longer be England’s first-choice goalkeeper, especially with Euro 2020 on the horizon. This may seem to be a harsh judgement on Pickford, but it comes out of frustration. Always prone to […]

Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Who should be England's goalkeeper at Euro 2020?

Who should be England's goalkeeper at Euro 2020? 03:26

 Speaking on The Debate, former England goalkeeper Rob Green and Lianna Sanderson share their thoughts on whether Jordan Pickford will retain his place as England's number 1 after competition from Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.

