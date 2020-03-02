‘Billy Gilmour reminds me of Roy Keane – he’s so tenacious’, says Tony Cascarino after Chelsea teen shines in FA Cup win over Liverpool
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Tony Cascarino has joined the symphony of praise for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, saying his shining performance against Liverpool reminded him of former teammate Roy Keane. The 18-year-old bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge as the Blues dumped the Premier League champions-elect out the FA Cup, and he was deservedly named man of the […]