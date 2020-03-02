‘Billy Gilmour reminds me of Roy Keane – he’s so tenacious’, says Tony Cascarino after Chelsea teen shines in FA Cup win over Liverpool

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tony Cascarino has joined the symphony of praise for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, saying his shining performance against Liverpool reminded him of former teammate Roy Keane. The 18-year-old bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge as the Blues dumped the Premier League champions-elect out the FA Cup, and he was deservedly named man of the […] 👓 View full article

