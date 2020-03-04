Global  

Man United boss issues injury update ahead of FA Cup clash at Derby County

Derby Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Man United boss issues injury update ahead of FA Cup clash at Derby CountyDerby County vs Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking about tomorrow night's FA Cup fifth round clash and has issued an injury update on Paul Pogba and his team-mates.
News video: 'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer

'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer 01:11

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Wayne Rooney's impact on Man United, but says he'll want to prove a point when he faces his former side.

