Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final

Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
former India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat broke a 21-year-old Ranji record and came up with a match-winning spell to help Saurashtra beat Gujarat in the semi-final on Wednesday (March 4).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cattle jockey breaks 30-year-record at racing event in southern India [Video]Cattle jockey breaks 30-year-record at racing event in southern India

A cattle jockey from south India has set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region. Srinivasa Gowda, 28, took just 13.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

11-year-old girl breaks yoga world record [Video]11-year-old girl breaks yoga world record

This little girl did 21 difficult yoga poses in a minute, setting a new world record.

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final

Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day

Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul to play for Karnataka in semi-final against Bengal

India opening batsman KL Rahul will be available for Karnataka's Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 29....
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.