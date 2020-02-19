Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Curtis Jones slams "crazy" Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp criticism amid slump in form

Curtis Jones slams "crazy" Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp criticism amid slump in form

Daily Star Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Curtis Jones slams crazy Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp criticism amid slump in formCurtis Jones is certain that Liverpool will learn from their run of three defeats in four fixtures under Jurgen Klopp
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats 00:42

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an unbeaten 44-match Premier League run at the weekend and, with a loss to Atletico Madrid in the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season [Video]Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico [Video]Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool fans backtrack on Jurgen Klopp criticism and target new area after Chelsea defeat

Liverpool fans backtrack on Jurgen Klopp criticism and target new area after Chelsea defeatLiverpool slumped to their fifth defeat of the season away at Chelsea on Tuesday night and the Reds faithful are concerned at the entire team's dip in form
Daily Star

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Dejan Lovren is 'not to blame' for Watford defeat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses suggestions that Dejan Lovren was to blame for their shock defeat by Watford on Saturday.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

King_ibrex

Raheem IshaQ. RT @LivEchoLFC: "They have only lost one in the league and one here and everyone starts to point the finger and makes us out to sound like… 58 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News "They have only lost one in the league and one here and everyone starts to point the finger and makes us out to sou… https://t.co/IewnrioatN 1 hour ago

RollThatAcca

RollThatAcca RT @LivEchoLFC: Well said 👏👏👏 https://t.co/VhSQzaE2iv 7 hours ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News Well said 👏👏👏 https://t.co/VhSQzaE2iv 7 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Curtis Jones slams "crazy" Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp criticism amid slump in form https://t.co/Z0TJMmwEgs 8 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Curtis Jones is certain that Liverpool will learn from their run of three defeats in four fixtures under Jurgen Klo… https://t.co/ujjz8uL1dO 9 hours ago

LFCNews

LFCNews Curtis Jones slams "crazy" critics and sends message to Liverpool squad: Liverpool… https://t.co/JdYjlongLy 9 hours ago

GabyMulla

Mulla Gaby RT @AnfieldWatch: Curtis Jones says criticism of Liverpool is "crazy" as he called on the squad to put their recent blip behind them. “It… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.