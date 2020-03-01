Global  

'Lot of optimism' - Why Birmingham City may fancy their chances of FA Cup upset at Leicester City

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
'Lot of optimism' - Why Birmingham City may fancy their chances of FA Cup upset at Leicester CityLeicester City news - Birmingham City reporter Brian Dick discusses how Pep Clotet's men will be feeling ahead of tonight's clash with Leicester City.
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Imperious' - How Birmingham City's defeat was against Leicester City was reported

'Imperious' - How Birmingham City's defeat was against Leicester City was reportedLeicester City vs Birmingham City reaction | Ricardo Pereira scored the only goal as Chelsea await in FA Cup quarter final
Leicester Mercury

FA Cup: Ricardo Pereira heads in a late goal for Leicester

Ricardo Pereira's header gives Leicester City a late lead over Birmingham City in the FA Cup fifth round.
BBC Sport


