Rakitic wants Atletico move

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Ivan Rakitic is keen on leaving Barcelona and joining Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to Marca. The latest report confirms those from a while back which claim the contact between the Rojiblancos and the Croatian had already been made. Apparently, Atletico have identified the Barcelona midfielder as their priority target at the end of […]

The post Rakitic wants Atletico move appeared first on Soccer News.
