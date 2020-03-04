Rashford, Pogba, Wan-Bissaka - Man Utd injury latest and expected return dates

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Manchester United will be without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba for the foreseeable future with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James possibly joining them on the sidelines Manchester United will be without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba for the foreseeable future with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James possibly joining them on the sidelines 👓 View full article

