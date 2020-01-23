Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures

FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures

Daily Star Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixturesThe FA Cup draw takes place this evening following the conclusion of tonight’s matches with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal still in the pot
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool 00:54

 Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier League champions elect, the 18-year-old rightly named man of the match in just his second Blues start...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge [Video]Premier League round-up: 10-man Arsenal snatch late draw at Stamford Bridge

A look at the round of Premier League fixtures as Man United are humbled at home by Burnley and Arsenal get a late draw at Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Europa League draw: Everything you need to know for Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic

Europa League draw: Everything you need to know for Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers and CelticThe Europa League will wave goodbye to 15 more teams tonight as Arsenal, Man Utd, Wolves and Celtic aim to join Rangers in the last 16
Daily Star

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Plus ball numbers for Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Plus ball numbers for Chelsea, Man Utd and ArsenalThe FA Cup is reaching its conclusion, with eight teams set to discover their fate for the quarter-finals in Wednesday night's televised draw
Daily Star


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/JiWTU5t6p1 2 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/wimc9KoeDd 2 minutes ago

DS_Chelsea

Daily Star Chelsea FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/BJGJs8ht71 #CFC 21 minutes ago

LcfcNews2020

LCFCNews2020 FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/eB4XQhk8vG https://t.co/ewm24HD8e4 24 minutes ago

DS_ManCity

Daily Star Man City FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/ZR9OM8Zc41 #MCFC 27 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/Oe74chl29r 28 minutes ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/ekOwKtw3bo https://t.co/5A9pY39LuQ 28 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures https://t.co/KPly6dfcQw https://t.co/HhNdcXCRM2 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.