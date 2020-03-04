Global  

Senators fire new CEO Jim Little

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Just two months after hiring him, the Ottawa Senators have dismissed CEO Jim Little for "conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League."
