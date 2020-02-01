James Taylor gets nostalgic

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

One always looks forward to a new album by singer-songwriter James Taylor. So I was happy to hear that, he’d released American Standard, a collection 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Published James Taylor Shares His Appreciation of Broadway 01:23 James Taylor talks about his love of Broadway musicals and how they inspired his new album.