Jose Mourinho bursts into laughter when quizzed about Tanguy Ndombele’s weak attempt to track back during Wolves defeat

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho could not hide his amusement when quizzed about Tanguy Ndombele’s sluggish attempt to track back in Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves. A video has gone viral on social media showing Spurs‘ record summer signing making a weak attempt to try and keep up with Wanderers striker Pedro Neto as he danced his way through […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Defeat surprises Mourinho

Defeat surprises Mourinho 04:02

 Jose Mourinho says he can't understand how his team lost the game, praising the performance in the defeat to Wolves.

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says [Video]'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Jose Mourinho: I have no complaints about my players [Video]Jose Mourinho: I have no complaints about my players

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho holds a press conference after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Jose Mourinho delivers Hugo Lloris injury update after Spurs goalkeeper misses Wolves defeat

Jose Mourinho delivers Hugo Lloris injury update after Spurs goalkeeper misses Wolves defeatTottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris missed the 3-2 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a groin injury, having recently returned from a dislocated...
Football.london

Jose Mourinho calls on Tottenham players to be more ‘ruthless’ and claims they were ‘naïve, too nice and too soft’ in defeat to Wolves

Jose Mourinho accused his Tottenham players of being ‘too nice’ in their 3-2 defeat at home to Wolves on Sunday. Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for next...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBelfast TelegraphFootball.london

