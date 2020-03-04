Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Talks About His Performance Against Liverpool (Video)
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Chelsea knocked Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of strikes from Willian and Ross Barkley. However, one of the players that caught a fair bit of attention with a glittering performance was 18-year-old Billy Gilmour. Billy Gilmour on his performance against Liverpool 🗣"I enjoyed it, the fans were […]
The post Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Talks About His Performance Against Liverpool (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Tony Cascarino has joined the symphony of praise for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, saying his shining performance against Liverpool reminded him of former... talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC News •Daily Star •Independent