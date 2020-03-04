Global  

Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Talks About His Performance Against Liverpool (Video)

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Chelsea knocked Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of strikes from Willian and Ross Barkley. However, one of the players that caught a fair bit of attention with a glittering performance was 18-year-old Billy Gilmour. Billy Gilmour on his performance against Liverpool 🗣"I enjoyed it, the fans were […]

Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Mount, Robertson impressed by Gilmour

Mount, Robertson impressed by Gilmour 00:21

 Mason Mount and Andy Robertson heaped praise on Billy Gilmour following his man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool [Video]Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


‘Billy Gilmour reminds me of Roy Keane – he’s so tenacious’, says Tony Cascarino after Chelsea teen shines in FA Cup win over Liverpool

Tony Cascarino has joined the symphony of praise for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour, saying his shining performance against Liverpool reminded him of former...
Chelsea fans create brilliant Billy Gilmour 'heat map' after Liverpool display

Chelsea fans create brilliant Billy Gilmour 'heat map' after Liverpool displayBilly Gilmour put in a man of the match performance against Liverpool on Tuesday night as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners over the European champions to book their...
