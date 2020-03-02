Global  

Leicester City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Jamie Vardy and Jude Bellingham set to miss out in FA Cup

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Leicester City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Jamie Vardy and Jude Bellingham set to miss out in FA CupBirmingham City face Leicester City in the FA Cup Fifth Round at the King Power Stadium tomorrow - but neither Jamie Vardy nor Jude Bellingham will take part.
Rodgers: Vardy unavailable for FA Cup

Rodgers: Vardy unavailable for FA Cup

 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has ruled Jamie Vardy out of the FA Cup tie against Birmingham but expects him to be fit to face Aston Villa in the Premier League

'Bellingham rested in cup tie'

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet insists Jude Bellingham was simply rested for their FA Cup tie against Leicester and wasn't left out because of interest in the player from other clubs.

Foden impresses Neville in City cup triumph

Gary Neville is joined by Dharmesh Sheth to discuss Manchester City's Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa and believes the performance of Phil Foden can be a platform for City to build a future with..

Leicester City vs Birmingham City: What time is the FA Cup 5th round and how to watch for free

FA Cup 5th round - Here's how you can view the Leicester City v Birmingham City cup clash
Leicester Mercury

Leicester City v Birmingham City: Jamie Vardy out, Jude Bellingham rested

BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Leicester are without top scorer Jamie Vardy for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Birmingham, while the Blues...
BBC Local News

