Viral sensation Thomas 'Snacks' Lee of Jackson State named SWAC Player of the Week

CBS Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The honor added to the rush of social media attention Lee's received since his on-court debut
News video: JSU Team Manager

JSU Team Manager "Snacks" puts the Tigers on the map with his viral shot 02:27

 Thomas "Snacks" Lee provided a special moment for Jackson State on Monday night when the JSU men's basketball team manager came in a hit a deep three point shot in his very first game of organized basketball. Find out why you need more snacks.

WATCH: Jackson State basketball student manager Thomas 'Snacks' Lee wows the crowd in final home game

Jackson State's senior night was particularly memorable for one member of the program
CBS Sports

Team manager 'Snacks' eats up fame from big 3

Jackson State team manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee is eating up the fame after getting into a game and hitting a 3-pointer.
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

