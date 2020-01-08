Global  

Sport24.co.za | Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first T20

News24 Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Oshane Thomas took five wickets for 28 runs as West Indies beat Sri Lanka in their first Twenty20 international.
West Indies opt to bowl in 2nd Sri Lanka ODI

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka in Hambantota.
News24

Sri Lanka thumps West Indies

Sri Lanka crushed West Indies by 161 runs in the second one-day international to clinch the series here on Wednesday. Chasing 346 for victory, West In
Hindu Also reported by •DNANews24Mid-Day

