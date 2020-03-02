Global  

Gary Lineker posts tongue-in-cheek tweet about Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's FA Cup defeat

Football FanCast Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Gary Lineker jokingly suggests that Jurgen Klopp's position as Liverpool boss could be under threat due to the club's current run of form.
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak. The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the disease becomes an epidemic in the UK. Football matches in Italy and Switzerland have already been...

Klopp 'not worried' about losing momentum [Video]Klopp 'not worried' about losing momentum

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats [Video]Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an..

‘Wonderful reaction’ needed from Liverpool after FA Cup exit, Klopp says

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool’s players to deliver another “wonderful reaction” to seal the side’s first top-flight title in 30 years.
‘We can play free football again’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC can play “free football” again after their unbeaten run came to an end at Watford on Saturday evening. The Reds suffered a...
